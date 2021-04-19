WITH just hours left to register to vote in May's Senedd Election, Gwent representatives in the Welsh Youth Parliament have urged 16 and 17 year olds to make sure their voices are heard.

Online registration via the UK Government's registration web page closes at midnight tonight.

The voting age in next month's election has been lowered meaning, For the first time 16 and 17-year-olds are able to vote in next month's Senedd Election.

The Electoral Reform Society (ERS) have warned that as few as 33 per cent of people aged 16-17 in some areas of Wales have registered to take part in the May 6 poll.

And in a final bid to get youngsters to sign up to have their say, the people who represented the Gwent constituencies in the first ever Welsh Youth Parliament - whose term ended this Spring - have urged people to register.

Finlay Bertram, 19, who represented Newport West in the Welsh Youth Parliament, said: "Simply put, young people are the future.

"We have been given the power to change our lives and our futures with this democratic right.

Former Welsh Youth Parliament member for Newport West Finlay Bertram. Picture:Finlay Bertram

"This year more than ever, young people need to come out to the polling stations and ensure that our voices are heard.

"The outcome of this election will affect us all for the next five years so please make sure you make your vote count."

Ffion Griffith, aged 18, who represented Islwyn in the youth parliament, said: "As young people we are often told that we are the future. We are told that we will be the leaders in fields of politics, medicine, teaching, law etc in a matter of years, and that we will play a key role in creating a better, fairer world for generations to come.

"However, so many young people today have demonstrated to us that this statement may not be as accurate as some may think. Young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but the leaders of today, and we have seen young people make crucial advancements to our society, particularly in fields of climate change and mental health.

"By using our vote, we as young people can communicate with politicians and all adults alike about what key issues are most important to us. Whether it's cheaper public transport, or improvements to education, using our vote is a sure way to ensure that the people responsible for our future have our best interest at heart.

Former Welsh Youth Parliament member for Islwyn Ffion Griffith. Picture: Welsh Youth Parliament

"This is not only confined to the Senedd 2021 election. Politics can often seem like a daunting field for young people, with a common misconception that specialist knowledge is needed to be able to vote and campaign.

"However, the only thing that you truly need to get involved with politics is an interest in your future. As long as you have opinions and beliefs about your future, and a desire to see change, you are more than capable of playing an integral role in the political field.

"Whilst it may seem like your vote as an individual doesn't make a huge difference to politics, elections can often be so close that a matter of a few votes could completely change our future.

"So I urge every young person to not only register to vote and use their vote in the upcoming Senedd election, but to take an increasing interest in the political field. Your vote will always be a key contributor to building and bettering your future."