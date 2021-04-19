HERE is the moment a Barry man points a gun at South Wales Police officers before being tasered and arrested.

Officers were called to Shelley Crescent where they were met by 29-year-old Karl Jones who pointed what later turned out to be an imitation firearm at them.

Firearms officers were called to the scene and Jones was tasered and arrested.

Last week, he was given a 16-month prison sentence on charges relating to possession of an offensive weapon.