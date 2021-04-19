HERE is the moment a Barry man points a gun at South Wales Police officers before being tasered and arrested.
Officers were called to Shelley Crescent where they were met by 29-year-old Karl Jones who pointed what later turned out to be an imitation firearm at them.
#WATCH | This is the moment a man pulled a firearm on response officers in #Barry, @SWPValeofGlam.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) April 19, 2021
Within minutes @JFUOps descended on Shelley Crescent and the suspect was tasered and arrested. pic.twitter.com/CAnXXfu2GQ
Firearms officers were called to the scene and Jones was tasered and arrested.
Last week, he was given a 16-month prison sentence on charges relating to possession of an offensive weapon.
