A RED Cross volunteer during the Second World War has celebrated a remarkable milestone as she reached her 102nd birthday.
Nance Marion Griffiths, who was born and raised in Kidwelly, was joined by staff and residents for a tea party at Maes-Y-Wennol care home in Llanidloes on April 8.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Ms Griffiths’ family were unable to join in on the fun, but they all sent their birthday wishes via phone calls and messages. Mrs Griffiths was also treated to cake and champagne to mark the momentous occasion.
Sandra Holt, care home manager, said: “Nance is such a wonderful character in our home who says the secret to a long life is feeling young – she often remarks that she is 21 at heart.
“We were delighted to be able to celebrate such a special birthday with her, especially during such a difficult time, and it was fantastic to see so many at Maes-Y-Wennol joining in the celebrations.”
Like care homes across the country, staff at Maes-Y-Wennol are working around the clock to keep residents safe, as well as doing what they can to keep up residents’ spirits.