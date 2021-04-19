A PAEDOPHILE is facing a jail sentence after he admitted two historical sex offences committed against a girl during the 1990s.
Andrew Higgs, 43, of Meadow Close, Pengam, near Blackwood, pleaded guilty before Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant admitted unlawful sexual intercourse with a child and indecency with a child.
Higgs’ sentence was adjourned for the preparation of a report.
He was represented by Andrew Taylor and the prosecution by Laurence Jones.
Higgs is due to be sentenced on May 13.
Judge Jenkins warned him it is likely he will receive an immediate prison term.
Higgs was granted conditional bail until next month.
