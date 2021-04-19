RESIDENTS now have more time to share their views on the future of Penarth Pier Pavilion after the Council extended its public consultation on the topic.

Following a huge response to the online survey - with over 1,000 completed forms already received – it will now be possible to have a say on how the pavilion can operate as a community asset until Wednesday, April 21.

After taking over operation of the Victorian building in late February, the Council began a comprehensive programme of repairs and refurbishment.

The Big Fresh Café has also opened, selling a range of food and drink from local suppliers, with profits used to fund healthy school meals for Vale pupils.

Now the Council is asking people how they want the pavilion to be used moving forwards.

MORE NEWS:

Suggestions include making it available for meeting space, talks and classes, pre and after school clubs, as a live music venue, a space for exhibitions, a base for advice and support groups and much more besides.

As well as completing the survey on the Council website, residents can also take part by using the ‘voting’ boxes inside the Big Fresh Café area.

Rob Thomas, Vale of Glamorgan Council Managing Director, said: “Having recently taken over operation of Penarth Pier Pavilion, we have quickly set about assessing the condition of the building, arranging repairs and organising for it to be thoroughly cleaned. A café operated by the Council’s Big Fresh Catering Company is also up and running.

“This is a thrilling opportunity to re-establish the pavilion as a focal point for Penarth and a space that the whole community can enjoy.

“We already have a number of exciting ideas for how that can be achieved but would also love to hear suggestions from residents as we enter a new era for this historic building.”