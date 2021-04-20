MORE than 40 people abseiled down Newport's Transporter Bridge on Saturday to raise money for St David's Hospice.

The event had previously been postponed three times due to coronavirus, but it was fourth time lucky for the fundraisers for the Newport-based hospice.

Fundraisers had to climb the 278 steps to the top of the Transporter Bridge, before stepping out over the edge and abseiling 54 metres (178ft) to the ground below.

"We were delighted that this event could go ahead," said Kris Broome, director of fundraising and lottery at St David's Hospice.

"Without the support of the people doing these fundraising events, we could not provide the support we do to patients.

"We just wanted to say a massive thank you to those of you who took the plunge and helped us raise vital funds for the hospice."

Fundraisers were asked to raise a minimum of £140 to help support the hospice - with a target set to reach £10,000 in total.

One of those to take part was Liz Freeman, who works as a staff nurse on the in-patient unit at St David's Hospice.

"I realised how important it was to keep the service going through Covid and everything else going on," she said. "I saw it as a chance to do my bit.

"The hardest part was stepping over onto the girder to get in position to come down.

"It was an amazing view. I was so glad it got to go ahead."

Liz Freeman abseiled down Newport Transporter Bridge to raise money for St David's Hospice Care. Picture: Liz Freeman.

At the time of writing, Mrs Freeman has raised almost £1,700 so far on her fundraising page - which can be found here - and said she is hoping to reach £2,000 in total.

"I've been overwhelmed by the support," she said.

"It's such an important time for patients and their families in their lives.

"The most important thing is to keep the hospice open."

South Wales Argus reporter Leah Powell also took part in the fundraising event. If you would like to support the hospice, you can via justgiving.com/fundraising/leahpowell-sdhc