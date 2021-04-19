POLICE will be using enforcement and engagement in a bid to curb future incidents of anti-social behaviour in Pembrokeshire, and particularly Tenby, they said today, Monday April 17.

The response follows Saturday night's scenes at the resort's harbour, where at one point around 300 people were congregating.

Reports of drunken behaviour, under-age drinking, drug abuse, urinating in streets, criminal damage and huge amounts of litter sparked outrage on social media and in the town.

One local person said that the area resembled a 'rave' by 5.30pm, while another said:"Urine was running down the streets."

Pembrokeshire County Council said: "This is not acceptable behaviour" and said it is 'working hard with other agencies' to prevent further problems.

A Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said: "With the continued easing of the regulations designed to keep us safe and the weather getting warmer we have seen an increase of people visiting and out and about in the Pembrokeshire area.

"While it’s great that people are now able to visit Pembrokeshire again, the behaviour of some placed additional pressure not only on the police but on the local authority as well.

"Tenby in particular attracted a large crowd on Saturday evening, April 18, resulting in anti-social behaviour, especially in the harbour area.

Chief Inspector Louise Harries said:

“We recognise the concerns of residents and businesses after the anti-social behaviour seen in Tenby on Saturday evening. We are working with partners to avoid these issues re-occurring in the future.

“Police officers will be patrolling the area over the coming weeks and while the priority will be to engage with the public, enforcement action will be taken where necessary”

“We want to see people enjoying and the majority of people are doing so in accordance with the regulations, however the minority who don’t are spoiling it for others.

“We will continue to engage with our communities and visitors to the area to ensure that everyone enjoys in a safe manner.”

A statement from Pembrokeshire County Council said that the authority is 'working hard with other agencies to review and manage occurrences such as those in Tenby Harbour on the weekend and will continue to do so – this is not acceptable behaviour.

"Easing restrictions while still in a pandemic is a balancing act and it is essential that everyone continues to respect social distancing restrictions, the local environment and each other.

"The additional footfall at Tenby Harbour increased the level of rubbish that needed to be collected. Our message is: if you are not close to a bin, please wait until you come across one or take your litter home.

"We have a dedicated team emptying our bins and litter picking, and there are 10 bins in the harbour car park which are usually emptied four times a day, but sometimes they will become full. If this is the case, please take your litter home.

"Smashed glass is a serious hazard, especially around the beaches. Please take extra care with bottles in particular.

"All public toilets in Tenby, like those across the rest of Pembrokeshire, are open from 7am - 8pm. From May 1 onwards, the public toilets at Castle Beach will be open for an additional hour (until 9pm)."

Cllr David Simpson, L=leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said:

“It is unfortunate that the behaviour of a small minority fell below what should reasonably be expected and we thank others who have been enjoying Pembrokeshire and behaving in a respectful manner.

“Over the last 12 months we have worked well together to limit the spread of the pandemic and we must continue to act responsibly and consider our actions on others.

“Although we are moving forward we still need to be mindful that Covid has not fully gone away and is not an issue we can ignore.

"The vast majority are following advice and we thank them for listening."

The latest Welsh Government advice is available at gov.wales/coronavirus