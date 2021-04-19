A NEWPORT hospice charity is urging people to make their steps count in May.
Summer is just round the corner and St David's Hospice Care are calling on their Hospice Heroes to join their team of walkers for the 10k Steps A Day Challenge.
The challenge involves popping on your step counter, grabbing the dog, taking the kids or your earphones and getting out the front door for some much needed fresh air.
For every step you take St David's will be ready in the wings with lots of encouragement, virtual high fives, tips for fundraising and great walk routes to keep you motivated.
You can sign up for free today to step up and step out in May for St David’s Hospice Care.
When you complete your challenge and raise a minimum of £50, St David's will send you an exclusive event medal and certificate.
Every step you take and every penny you raise will help shape the future of your local hospice for the better.