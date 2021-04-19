A “SELFISH” man blamed his brother after he was caught red-handed driving an uninsured car so that he could avoid being banned.

Darren Edmunds gave false details when he was stopped by police in a Volkswagen Golf in the Abergavenny area, Newport Crown Court was told.

The defendant told them he was his brother Daniel after being pulled over in April 2020.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said Edmunds had eight penalty points to his name and was driving without insurance and a valid licence.

The 33-year-old’s ruse unravelled months later when his bewildered brother, who knew nothing about the lie, received a court summons through the post.

Mr Evans told the court: “He gave his brother’s details to avoid prosecution and said he thought his brother would not get into trouble."

Edmunds, formerly of Abergavenny, now of Cinderhill Street, Monmouth, admitted perverting the course of justice.

The court was told the defendant had four convictions for seven offences, which included assault and driving matters.

Julia Cox, mitigating, said: “He panicked. It was a stupid decision in the heat of the moment.”

She added: “The defendant has had his struggles in life and has been homeless.

“He’s got nothing similar on his record. He receives universal credit but is trying to find work.”

Miss Cox said Edmunds recently lost his grandmother who had passed away and has been the victim of robbery which resulted in him suffering a fractured cheekbone.

She also asked the court to take into account her client’s early guilty plea.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Edmunds: “This kind of offence strikes at the heart of the administration of justice.

“This was a deliberate if unsophisticated deception.

“Your brother contacted the police to put the record straight.

“This must have been the cause of some anxiety for him.

“You also wasted the court’s and the police’s time. You were selfish and short-sighted.”

Recorder Bradley added: “You sought to put the blame on your brother so that you could escape prosecution.

“Fortunately, you didn’t get away with it.”

Edmunds was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for a year.

The defendant must also pay £200 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £128.