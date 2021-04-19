MORE Covid-19 rules will be relaxed from this weekend as cases of coronavirus continue to fall, it has been confirmed.

There is good news for those who have missed a pint at a pub - outdoor hospitality WILL be able to open on Monday, April 26.

And First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed too, that from Saturday April 24, six people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales.

Currently, the rule for meeting others outdoors provides for up to six people from a maximum of two households to meet outdoors. This rule does not include children under 11-years-old or carers. However social distancing should still be observed when meeting others outside of your household.

There has been no change in the rules for meeting indoors – which is only for members of the immediate household and carers needing to visit.

Hospitality in Wales will also begin to reopen outdoors from Monday, April 26. This follows England opening outdoor hospitality on April 12.

Mr Drakeford said: “The public health context in Wales remains favourable, with cases falling and our vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength. Because meeting outdoors continues to be lower risk than meeting indoors, we are able to bring forward changes to allow any six people to meet outdoors.

“This will provide more opportunities for people, especially young people, to meet outdoors with their friends. This will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on people’s wellbeing.

“I’m also pleased to confirm outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday, April 26.

“These changes will help the hospitality sector recover after a difficult twelve months.

“It is thanks to the continuing efforts of people across Wales we are able to introduce this change. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.”

More relaxations will be confirmed on Friday, April 23. It is thought these relaxations will come into effect on Monday, April 26.

Currently there is no set date for gyms to re-open in Wales, but this may be mentioned in the next update on Friday. There may also be an update on when bubbles are allowed to be reformed.

The current weekly rolling case rate for Wales up to April 14 is 15.9 per 100,000. In Gwent it is lower at 11.4 per 100,000. The case rates have continued to fall since the cross-border travel restriction was lifted on April 12.

In the latest figures at the time of writing, 1,692,463 people in Wales have had their first dose of one of the Covid-19 vaccines. 602,807 people have had both of their doses.

Current relaxations of rules include all pupils in Wales returning to school for face-to-face education, non-essential shops and close contact services re-opening, travel in and out of Wales, as well as Wales-wide travel allowed.

Wedding venue viewings, driving lessons and tests are able to resume and outdoor canvassing for elections has been allowed.