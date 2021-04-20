A CHEPSTOW animal sanctuary is aiming to make its return after lockdown as safe a possible for visitors and staff - but needs the help of generous members of the public to do so.

Since December 2016, Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary has been located at its Chepstow site.

It is currently home to almost 200 rescued animals.

Founder Mary Frankland's time is dedicated to the Sanctuary and campaigning to raise awareness and promote compassionate living to help reduce animal suffering.

However, to operate safely after lockdown, £5,500 must be raised in order to instal new fencing and other measures.

MORE NEWS:

"After more than a year of so much uncertainty and isolation we are yearning to throw open our gates and welcome visitors; families, schools, colleges, and community groups to come and meet each of our rescued animals, our permanent residents of Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary," said a spokesperson.

"To safely welcome visitors at Dean Farm Sanctuary and to protect our residents we need to create a designated, safe access area for our visitors, supporters, and volunteers.

"To do this we need to raise £5,500 to purchase a total of 300 metres of fencing, plus reinforced grass mesh providing accessibility for visitors.

"Quite a challenge but following such a difficult year of isolation for everyone, including our much-loved residents, we know with public support, with the help of our local communities, we can do this."

Owners are looking forward to re-opening Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary this summer for everyone to visit the varied residents, while enjoying acres of beautiful green rolling countryside.

"Dean Farm Sanctuary is for all to enjoy, please help us to make this possible," they said.

Donations can be made via justgiving.com/campaign/visitor-access