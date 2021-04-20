MORE Covid-19 rules will be relaxed from this weekend in Wales as cases of coronavirus continue to fall, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

There is good news for those who have missed a pint at a pub - outdoor hospitality will be able to open on Monday, April 26.

And first minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed, that from Saturday April 24, six people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales.

Currently, the rule for meeting others outdoors provides for up to six people from a maximum of two households to meet outdoors. This rule does not include children under 11-years-old or carers.

There has been no change in the rules for meeting indoors – which is only for members of the immediate household and carers needing to visit.

Below are the key dates you should be aware of. It is important to remember these dates are relying on the public health situation continuing to improve at its current rate. We have already seen the Welsh Government bring the date for gyms and leisure centres forward to May 3 due to an improving picture, and the target dates remain changeable.

April 24

Six people from any number of households can meet outdoors.

April 26

Hospitality can resume outdoor service.

Outdoor attractions will be allowed to re-open.

Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people can take place.

Wedding receptions can take place outdoors but will also be limited to 30 people.

May 3

Gyms, leisure centres, and fitness facilities could re-open. This will include individual or one-to-one training but not exercise classes.

Extended households will allow two households to meet and have contact indoors, forming a ‘bubble’.

May 17

Wales could enter alert level three.

Organised indoor activities for adults, including exercise classes, would be allowed to resume, limited to a maximum of 15 people.

Children’s indoor activities would be able to resume.

Community centres would be able to re-open.

What the first minister said yesterday

Mr Drakeford said: “The public health context in Wales remains favourable, with cases falling and our vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength. Because meeting outdoors continues to be lower risk than meeting indoors, we are able to bring forward changes to allow any six people to meet outdoors.

“This will provide more opportunities for people, especially young people, to meet outdoors with their friends. This will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on people’s wellbeing.

“I’m also pleased to confirm outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday, April 26.

“These changes will help the hospitality sector recover after a difficult twelve months.

“It is thanks to the continuing efforts of people across Wales we are able to introduce this change. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.”