THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, fraud, serious assault and aggravated vehicle taking.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Carl Fortune

Gwent Valleys drug dealer Carl Fortune was jailed after he was caught trafficking cocaine.

The 35-year-old, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was locked up for 42 months.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing the class A drug with intent to supply.

Blaine Mortie

A drug gang boss is back behind bars after he was arrested in Newport for fraud, damaging a police car and being in breach of a serious crime prevention order.

Blaine Mortie, 35, of Pattenden Road, Catford, London, was jailed for five years in November 2016 as the head of an organised crime group.

He was caught stashing heroin worth more than £21,000 along a Cardiff Bay footpath.

Mortie was locked up for a further 12 months Mortie after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court to admitted committing his latest offences.

Sahil Abbas

Drug dealer Sahil Abbas hid crack cocaine up his bottom after plainclothes police spotted him trafficking on the streets of Newport.

The 18-year-old was locked up for nearly three years by a judge who told him he had been making “considerable sums of money”.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the teenager had turned to dealing after building up a drug debt.

Taylor Blackley

Heroin trafficker Taylor Blackley was jailed after he was caught by undercover cops in a sting targeting drug dealers in Newport.

The 21-year-old was brought to justice following Gwent Police’s Operation Solar which has seen around a dozen criminals locked up.

Blackley was jailed for 27 months.

Carl Hunt

A driver continued his escape attempt despite being shot by police with a Taser and after his stolen car’s tyres were shredded by a stinger device.

Carl Hunt was only arrested when officers managed to box him in during the dramatic chase in the Blackwood area.

The 30-year-old, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was locked up for 10 months.

Liam Bridgeman

Liam Bridgeman fractured a neighbour's skull with a bike wheel.

The 18-year-old, of Abertillery Road, Blaina, was sent to a young offender institution for 22 months.

The victim needed surgery for his terrible injury.