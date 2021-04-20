THIS is why you may see a heavy fire service presence around Newport today.
Extensive fire training exercises will be taking place in the city.
A notice has been issued to make residents aware of the training taking place in Hillview.
Newport City Homes have advised that exercises will take place throughout the day.
The training will allow South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to practice various drills.
The notice, from Newport City Homes, says: "The safety of our residents is our highest priority, so we work with the fire service regularly on fire safety training exercises.
"This training will also provide a learning exercise for us, as we continually review and upgrade our fire safety measures to keep residents safe in their homes."
The training will involve high rise drills and simulated conditions such as smoke and water, helping the fire service learn how to respond in the best way in the event of a fire.
