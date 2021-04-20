TENBY’S much-loved wandering walrus is being harassed by watercraft and people are even throwing things at him, a local marine wildlife group has said.

Volunteers who have given up their time to monitor and support the walrus, affectionately named Wally, have also encountered abuse, they say.

The walrus first popped up in Pembrokeshire on Saturday, March 20.

It has since been seen in Tenby many times, taking up residence at the town's lifeboat station slipway, and it was also snapped trying to board a dinghy and a fishing boat.

Welsh Marine Life Rescue said: “Our small team of volunteers are struggling to monitor and maintain the welfare of Tenby's star attraction, Wally the walrus.

“The girls volunteering their time have received verbal abuse from members of the public. Wally is being harassed by people on various watercraft including paddleboards, kayaks, inflatables and larger boats.

“Unbelievably they have witnessed a RIB tipping something (we assume it's fishy) overboard in an attempt to attract Wally closer, people throwing things at him, various large watercraft going far too fast/too close and a number of drones being flown far too close.

“The walrus is protected under The Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981 and it is a criminal offence to interfere with him.”

The charity and voluntary organisation has also had many offers of help.

“We have received a large number of messages enquiring about volunteering. We need feet on the ground to help maintain Wallys welfare. If you are local to Tenby and can spare some time, please come together as a community to help Wally.

“Lots of people are worried about his welfare and are quick to shout on social media; pointing the finger is not helping.

“We are a tiny organisation and don’t have the resources to deal with this alone. Please get in touch if you think you can help.”

The Welsh Marine Life Rescue may be contacted on 07970285086, or through its Facebook page.

Photographer Gareth Davies has been a keen Wally-watcher since the entertaining creature first swam into Carmarthen Bay last month, snapping an animated display from the much-loved marine mammal over the weekend.

"He was really enjoying himself swimming through the swell on the high tide near the slipway and then diving down for up to ten minutes at a time to feed," said Gareth, who was photographing from Castle Hill.

Wally has also been snapped by Welsh Marine Life Rescue volunteer Amy Compton, who caught him on camera with a large starfish stuck on his whiskers.