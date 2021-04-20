ANNIE Mac is leaving BBC Radio 1 after 17 years of entertaining listeners on the airwaves.

The DJ joined the station as an assistant producer and hosted her first show on the station in 2004.

Ms Mac will hand over the reigns to her Radio 1’s Future Sounds show in September when Clara Amfo will take over as host.

Annie Mac said: “After 17 wonderful years I have decided it’s time to leave Radio 1.

“This second home has been the thread that has run through nearly my whole adult life.

“I have grown up, fallen in and out of love, moved homes, climbed up the career ladder, got married and become a mother twice over.

“I have done this alongside you, my listeners, who have done your own versions of the same.

“I will be forever grateful to you all for welcoming me into your days. I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in and that is all down to you.”

It’s time to tell you, my listeners, that after 17 years, my last show on @BBCR1 will take place on 30 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/Uy5KU6nHSF — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 20, 2021

She added: “Working at Radio 1 has been like being at the best party ever and it is a wonderful feeling to be leaving with a huge smile on my face. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Head of the station Aled Haydn Jones said: “Annie Mac is quite simply a legend, and has been a hugely important part of the station for the past 17 years.”

He said former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ms Amfo has “long been one of the most influential voices in the music industry”.

Ms Amfo, who has presented The Live Lounge, said she is “beyond honoured and ready to start this exciting new chapter”, adding that “to be receiving the baton from Annie who I love and respect makes it extra special for me”.

Other changes include Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, who joined the station in 2019, hosting Radio 1’s Live Lounge and Danny Howard, who joined after winning the station’s Superstar DJ talent competition in 2011, taking on Radio 1’s Dance Party.

Diplo, who currently occupies 11pm to 1am on Saturday nights with Diplo and Friends, is also leaving.