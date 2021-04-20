THE ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board says it is struggling to respond to patient enquiries after theft of important equipment from one of its sites.
In a statement the health board has said: “Due to a break in at one of our premises last night, our Trauma and Orthopaedic Outpatients team is experiencing problems answering patient enquiries today.
“We apologise for any delays in answering enquiries and would ask patients to bear with us whilst we put alternative arrangements in place.”
READ MORE:
- Cwmbran woman's new lease of life after friend's kidney 'gift'
- Fairfield United and Talywain RFC clear waste on the British
Computer equipment was stolen in the burglary, which took place between 6pm and 7.45am on April 19 and April 20.
The health board has decided not to confirm the site of the incident in an attempt to avoid a repeat offence.
Police are appealing for information. Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference log number 37 20.04.21.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment