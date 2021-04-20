JUST nine areas of Gwent recorded more than two coronavirus cases in recent days, according to data from Public Health Wales.

And Torfaen recorded just one case for the whole week up to April 14, now recording the lowest figures for Wales.

In the week up to April 14, no area in Torfaen, Monmouthshire or Blaenau Gwent recorded more than two new cases, while just one area recorded more than two in Caerphilly.

In Newport, eight areas recorded more than two new cases, with some figures up compared to three weeks previously for the city.

READ MORE:

These are the areas in Gwent which recorded more than two new cases in the seven days to April 14:

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertyswg: Four new cases at a rate of 45 per 100,000 (down from seven in the week to March 24)

Marshfield: six new cases at a rate of 71.7 per 100,000 (up from fewer than two in the week to March 24)

Rogerstone: three new cases at a rate of 32.5 per 100,000 (down from seven in the week to March 24)

Pye Corner and Graig: four new cases at a rate of 63.4 per 100,000 (up from fewer than two in the week to March 24)

Caerleon: three new cases at a rate of 38.6 per 100,000 (up from fewer than two in the week to March 24)

St Julians and Barnardtown: three new cases at a rate of 42.3 per 100,000 (up from fewer than two in the week to March 24)

Pill and Docks: ten new cases at a rate of 113.1 per 100,000 (up from five in the week to March 24)

Duffryn and Maesglas: three new cases at a rate of 36.6 per 100,000 (the same as the week to March 24)

Victoria and Somerton: three new cases at a rate of 25.3 per 100,000 (down from four in the week to March 24)

- Click here to compare with the localised stats for the week to March 24 for the whole of Gwent.

In the week to April 14; Newport recorded 47 cases, Caerphilly recorded 11, Blaenau Gwent recorded five, Monmouthshire recorded four, and Torfaen recorded one.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 14, the latest available - is 11.4 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 15.9 per 100,000.

Torfaen (1.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 14.

Monmouthshire (4.2 per 100,000) has the second lowest rate out of Wales' 22 council areas for that week; Caerphilly (6.1) has the equal third lowest rate, with Bridgend; and Blaenau Gwent (7.2) has the equal sixth lowest, with Pembrokeshire.

Newport (30.4 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 14, behind only Swansea (31.2).