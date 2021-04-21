A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RICHARD PAUL HOPKINS, 37, of Cae Llwyd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

STEPHEN PERRY, 52, from Langstone, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £309 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE: Man charged with killing boxing champion in death crash

MOHAMMED AHMED, 21, of Conway Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHANOOR ALI, 29, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COLIN TAMUKA CHITAVA, 39, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TOM ALEXANDER DAVIES, 29, of Great Spring Road, Sudbrook, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 in Magor.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KONRAD HELMAN, 27, of Vaughan Williams Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT MALCOLM HUGHES, 53, of Tredegar Street, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER MATHEW LOVETT, 40, from Machen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £401 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 in Langstone, Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN WAYNE WATKINS, 38, of Derby Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £495 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH WATKINS, 36, of Llwynon Road, Oakdale, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAROLINE ROSE WILLIAMS, 40, of Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the B4293 in Devauden.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.