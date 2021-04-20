FIFTEEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent - 12 of them in Newport - among 53 across Wales.

And there have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent today, though there have been two in the rest of Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 210,978, including 41,417 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales is now 5,542, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 15, the latest available - is 12.1 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 15.4 per 100,000.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales has risen during the weekend to 1,699,092 and 610,882 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Blaenau Gwent (1.4 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 15 - with just one new case confirmed in that week.

Monmouthshire (4.2 per 100,000) has the second lowest rate in Wales; Caerphilly (7.7) has the equal sixth lowest rate, with Conwy.

Torfaen (10.6 per 100,000) has the 11th highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales - to April 15.

Newport (27.8 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 15, behind only Swansea (29.2)

It should be stressed that with case numbers and rates now very low in most parts of Wales, rolling weekly case rate performance can fluctuate considerably, day-on-day.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 15 is 1.7 per cent. Newport (2.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:

Newport - 12

Cardiff - 10

Neath Port Talbot - five

Flintshire - four

Swansea - four

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Torfaen - two

Wrexham - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Powys - two

Caerphilly - one

Gwynedd - one

Bridgend - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Monmouthshire - none

Anglesey - none

Conwy - none

Denbighshire - none

Vale of Glamorgan - none

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.