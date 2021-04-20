THE Prince of Wales has retreated to his official Welsh home to mourn the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh, it has been reported.

Charles is said to be staying at Llwynywermod, his Welsh property in Llandovery, Myddfai, after members of the monarchy gathered at St George’s Chapel on Saturday to say their final farewells to Philip, the Daily Mail reported.

There has been much speculation about whether the royal family held a summit after Philip’s funeral to talk though some of the issues arising from the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a series of damaging claims, Meghan and Harry accused an unnamed member of the royal family – but not the Queen – of racism, the duchess said Kate made her cry, and the duke said his father Charles stopped taking his calls as he tried to discuss stepping back from royal duties.

Royal fans were encouraged to see William and Harry chatting after saying their final farewells to their grandfather.

But royal author Penny Junor believes it will take more than a post-funeral summit to rebuild the troubled relationship of the royal brothers and begin to heal Harry’s rift with his father.

Ms Junor said about the royal brothers: “There is a lot to sort out here in terms of the relationship and a lot of anger on both sides to get released and talked through. I would be surprised if they managed to do that in this short time.

“My feeling is there is a lot to unravel here. Harry’s said some terrible things and Meghan threw Kate under a bus – so that will be so hard for William to get over and he’s protective of Kate, quite rightly he’s protecting his family.

“Calling someone in the family a racist, what a thing to do, how can somebody prove they’re not?”

With Meghan expecting her second child in the summer, the royal brothers are not expected to meet again until an event honouring their mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry is due to join William at Kensington Palace for the unveiling of a statue in memory of Diana in July.