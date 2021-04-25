IN 1970 construction started on the Severn-Wye Cable Tunnel with the aim of bringing high-voltage electricity transmission lines under the River Severn to operate between South Wales and South Gloucestershire. Taking three years to construct, there a number of access points on the 2.25 mile-long tunnel. Here are some archive photographs of the build.

Engineering work in progress in 2 April 1986

Engineering work in progress at Beachley

Drilling machine for forward probing

View down the 20ft diameter shaft at Beachley for the 4.5 kilometre 400 kV cable tunnel under the Rivers Severn and Wye

Gusher from fault encountered in March 1971

