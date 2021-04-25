IN 1970 construction started on the Severn-Wye Cable Tunnel with the aim of bringing high-voltage electricity transmission lines under the River Severn to operate between South Wales and South Gloucestershire. Taking three years to construct, there a number of access points on the 2.25 mile-long tunnel. Here are some archive photographs of the build.
Engineering work in progress at Beachley
A drilling machine for forward probing
View down the 20ft diameter shaft at Beachley for the 4.5 kilometre 400 kV cable tunnel under the Rivers Severn and Wye