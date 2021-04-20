AN EXHIBITION of work by acclaimed Chepstow artist Patricia Howells - who died recently at the age of 91 - was recently held in the town.
Ms Howells was described by the new 7Q Art Gallery as a real undiscovered gem.
She lived and painted in Chepstow for many years, only recently retiring from teaching art aged 89.
She was inspired throughout her lifetime to paint the stunning views around her including the Wye Valley, Forest of Dean and Brecon Beacons.
Ms Howells' family have unearthed a large quantity of her paintings, previously unseen by the public, and these are now being sold online at patriciahowells.co.uk
The paintings were put on display at the recently opened 7Q Gallery, Chepstow, where they gained much interest from collectors. There is also talk of a book to be published focusing on Ms Howells' life as an artist.
She exhibited in London galleries throughout her life and has several collectors around the UK and also abroad.