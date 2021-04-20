THE Premier League has hit out at plans for a breakaway European Super League and vowed to hold the “big six” to “account under its rules”.

The bombshell plan, announced on Sunday, saw United join Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and six other European clubs in creating a rival competition to the Champions League.

It is anticipated three more clubs will join the breakaway group as founding members with the new competition, which will begin “as soon as practicable” to eventually feature 20 teams.

Now after a two-and-a half hour meeting with 14 Premier League clubs the league has broken its silence on the proposed move.

In a statement they said: “The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

“The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

“The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

“The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.”

The statement comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the football authorities that he is prepared to introduce new legislation to prevent the formation of a European Super League.

At a meeting with the FA and the Premier League, the Prime Minister voiced his “unwavering support” for their efforts to block the so-called Big Six clubs of the English game going ahead with the new breakaway competition.

Mr Johnson told the virtual meeting that the Government should “drop a legislative bomb” to prevent the proposal going ahead as planned, sources said.

“No action is off the table and we are exploring every possibility to ensure these proposals are stopped,” the Prime Minister said after the meeting.