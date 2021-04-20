CONSTRUCTION on more than 90 homes just outside Chepstow is due to be finished this summer.

Work at Bellway’s Manor Chase development in Tutshill, will see the last few homes completed this summer according to the firm.

Bellway is building 91 homes at the site off Gloucester Road, including 36 affordable properties for rent or shared ownership.

All 55 homes available for private sale – a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses – have already been snapped up, with buyers set to move into the final properties in July.

Daniel Shone, sales manager for Bellway, said: “As construction begins to wind down at Manor Chase, we are looking forward to welcoming our last few buyers into their homes and putting the finishing touches to this brand-new community.

MORE NEWS:

“The homes at Manor chase have proved popular with both local buyers and people from further afield seeking to swap the city for a more relaxed lifestyle.

"The past year has seen a growing demand for homes in semi-rural locations which are well-connected to nearby cities, and Manor Chase had ticked both of those boxes.

“With more people working from home and looking to have better access to open space, Manor Chase’s location on the edge of the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is perfect for those who love the great outdoors.”

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway is investing more than £160,000 to improve existing infrastructure and facilities in the local area, including contributions towards education, highways, libraries and air quality measures.

Bellway is continuing to build new homes at other developments close to Chepstow, including at Greystone Meadows, in Undy, and Heron’s Mead in Llanwern which is just four miles from the centre of Newport.