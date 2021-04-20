WITH the return of outdoor hospitality in Wales imminent, this is what getting a pint will look like.

The Welsh Government confirmed last night that outdoor hospitality will be able to return from Monday.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: "The public health context in Wales remains favourable, with cases falling and our vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength. Because meeting outdoors continues to be lower risk than meeting indoors, we are able to bring forward changes to allow any six people to meet outdoors.

"I’m also pleased to confirm outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday, April 26.

"These changes will help the hospitality sector recover after a difficult twelve months."

But what will having a drink look like?

The Welsh Government's guidance says venues are "required to take all reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus".

This includes customers being encouraged to pre-book with details of all members of the group attending.

You will also be asked for contact details for contact tracing purposes.

Entry to the premises will be controlled, and face coverings must be worn at all times other than when seated to eat or drink.

While venues such as pubs will be providing table service only, and food and drink should only be consumed at tables.

Tables are also expected to be spaced out in order to comply with social distancing measures.

The guidance adds: "When utilising outdoor spaces, hospitality venues are required to ensure that the use of physical coverings, awnings, gazebos, marquees and similar structures are implemented in a way that is aligned with current public health advice.

"Generally this means that structures with a roof or ceiling must be open-sided (at least three sides or more than 51 per cent open)."

In terms of who you can attend a beer garden with, the rules for visiting outdoor hospitality venues such as cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars will be the same as anywhere else outside the home.