A MASKED robber who punched his victim 20 times in the face during a terrifying night-time attack has been locked up.

“Talented footballer” Tyler Hooper, 18, assaulted Jac Jones “with another unidentified man who videoed the assault”.

The teenager continued to deny the offence despite detectives linking him to the crime with DNA evidence.

Julia Cox, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The robbery took place at around 8.30pm in the Piggy’s Hill area of Chepstow on February 9, 2020.

“The defendant was wearing a parka coat with a hood fully covering his face to prevent the victim seeing and identifying him.

“He started punching him to the left side of his face. It dislodged his glasses and he was unable to see.

“Mr Jones punched back but he was hit about 15 to 20 times.

“The defendant was with a second man who remains unidentified and who appeared to have been recording what was going on.”

Miss Cox said the robbery lasted a couple of minutes before Hooper walked away after taking £30 in cash from his victim.

Mr Jones “felt sick” after his ordeal and needed hospital treatment for an eye injury.

The defendant, of Bishops Mead, Mathern, near Chepstow, eventually pleaded guilty to robbery.

He had no previous convictions.

Thomas Stanway, mitigating for Hooper, said: “He is a talented young footballer who began playing for Chepstow Town’s men’s side in early 2020 before the pandemic.

“This was a deplorable incident but it was out of character. He has a promising future ahead of him. He bitterly regrets this incident.

“The defendant was at rock bottom at the time. His cannabis use had spiralled out of control.”

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told Hooper: “This was a serious robbery. You have left your victim traumatised.

“DNA linked you to this but you still continued to deny the offence which meant proceedings were delayed.”

He sent him to a young offender institution for two years.

Hooper was told he will have to serve 12 months behind bars before being released on licence.

The defendant must also pay a victim surcharge.