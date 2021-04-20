A COLLEGE technician who used a classroom computer to view escort websites faces being sanctioned after a panel found his online searches amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

Stephen Davies was said to have visited sites including 'AdultZone' and 'XEscorts' and viewed images of naked women while students were engaged in lessons elsewhere at Cardiff and Vale College in Rumney, Cardiff.

The hearing was previously told Mr Davies had typed in 'Cardiff escorts' on a Google search engine and accessed websites containing an international directory of escorts between 9am and 10am on May 14, 2019.

On Tuesday, presenting officer Cadi Dewi told the Education Workforce Council (EWC) hearing Mr Davies’ claim that pupils may have stolen his computer password to play a practical joke on him was “simply not credible”.

Ms Dewi told the remote hearing: “There was no occasion where he reports any suspicious activity, no occasion where there was a pupil standing so close to him that they would be able to follow his typing and remember the password, and no names given as to who he suggests might have done so.

“There is no evidence to support it. He’s simply trying to explain away his unacceptable behaviour by falsely suggesting that somebody else has used his login details.”

Ms Dewi said images of female nudity and graphic detail including details of paying for sexual services, which triggered the college’s computer safety software, were “clearly inappropriate for the particular situation” where young people could have accessed the classroom at any time.

Chairman of the fitness to practice committee Mark Brown told the hearing it was satisfied Mr Davies had accessed the inappropriate websites using a college computer during working hours in a classroom, and that it amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

“The committee considered that Mr Davies’ moral compass was absent, and that his conduct did not meet the highest standards expected of an education professional,” Mr Brown said.

Legal adviser Eve Piffaretti said Mr Davies, who chose not to attend the hearing or provide evidence, had told an earlier college disciplinary hearing he “could not explain why this has happened and that he was truly sorry it had come to this, and found it very embarrassing”.

Ms Piffaretti said: “He thought the IT would block content like this. He goes on to say that he loved his job and had been employed for 15 years with no issues.”

The misconduct panel retired to consider what sanctions to impose.

The hearing continues.