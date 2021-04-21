OUTLINE plans have been lodged for five new homes in Cwmbran.
A mixture of terraced and semi-detached homes could be built on Clomendy Farm in Old Cwmbran.
An application submitted to Torfaen County Borough Council says all matters apart from access will be considered at a later date.
In the plans, the five houses will be built on the farm land, with access off Clomendy Road.
Two of the homes will be semi-detached and three will terraced houses.
A separate application has been submitted to demolish a building at the site and replace it with another home – the access for that will be off Commercial Street.
All the homes will have access to private gardens.
There will be 10 off-street parking spaces provided.
A planning statement for the plans says: “Although there is a shortfall of two spaces when assessed against the parking standards, it is contended that the sustainable location of the site with easy access to Cwmbran town centre the level of parking provision is justified.”
The application will be considered by Torfaen council in the coming months.