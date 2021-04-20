AN EBBW Vale artist’s latest piece of art celebrates what the public are most looking forward to once lockdown restrictions are eased.
Nathan Wyburn created the piece as part of the Keep Wales Safe campaign and he has turned people’s motivations for keeping the Covid-19 case figures low into a portrait of a mask-wearing figure.
He hopes it will motivate people to continue following the guidelines.
“I wanted to show what we can achieve if we follow the current government guidelines and continue to keep each other safe,” said Mr Wyburn. “This has been a challenging time for everybody, and I hope that the piece reminds people of the things we can do if we just keep going.
“My main inspiration to do this project was the idea of bringing people together after what has been quite an isolating time for many. Of the responses I got from my Twitter followers when I asked them what they were looking forward to, a huge amount of the reasons was related to seeing loved ones, and I hope that art like this can make people feel less alone.”
A recent YouGov study showed that at 64 per cent, the people of Wales’ biggest incentive for following the rules is to be able to meet with family and friends when restrictions are eased further.