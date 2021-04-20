FIRE services have confirmed that the body found in the house fire in Haverfordwest was female.
A body was recovered after a house fire in Haverfordwest last night, April 19.
Police confirmed a body was discovered once the fire was brought under control in Siskin Close.
An updated statement from Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue read: "On Monday, 19th April 2021 at 10:41pm, Joint Fire Control received the first call to a property fire in Siskin Close, Haverfordwest.
"Tragically, a female casualty died at the scene.
"Crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Narberth were mobilised to the incident.
"The fire was located on the ground floor of the property and had spread throughout the whole of the two-floor house.
"No other persons were reported at the property and fire crews assisted in the evacuation of the adjoining terraced properties.
"Due to the significant damage to the property, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Urban Search and Rescue Team will attend the scene today, 20/04/2021, to assist with scene preservation."
The Fire Service left the incident at 1.55am this morning (April 20).
Firefighters extinguished the fire using eight breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera.
Police, Ambulance and Western Power were also in attendance.
Dyfed-Powys police today confirmed that a body had been discovered.
“Dyfed-Powys Police attended a property in Siskin Close, Haverfordwest on Monday evening, April 19, following a report of a house on fire.
"Sadly a body was found in the property.
"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by a family liaison officer."
The incident is under police and fire investigation and H M Coroner has been advised.