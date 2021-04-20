SHARON Ndungu, the mother of a cliff jumper from Neyland has spoken out after an incident involving her son in Tenby, which required assistance from the RNLI.

The 23-year-old got into difficulty after jumping into the water at Castle Beach at approximately 6.15pm on Saturday, April 10.

He was pulled out of the water by the RNLI, who found him unconscious and not breathing, and administered CPR helped him regain consciousness.

His mother Sharon took to social media to express her emotions.

She said: "I'd firstly like to say a massive thank you to everyone who's reached out and contacted me or my family regarding the incident with my son.

"A big thank-you to my close friends who have come to support me through this journey so far.

"It's been a tough few days following the incident but the support everyone has shown has been amazing and helped to keep a positive mindset.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you for the rapid response from the emergency services, the RNLI and the individuals who were with him that night. Without these three aspects, the outcome could've ended a lot differently.

"Never take anything for granted, anything can happen in a split second."