AFTER concerns were raised about losing customers due to new parking charges, a Pembrokeshire cafe said they were more than happy to serve none other than Louis Theroux at their cafe.

Known for his weird and wacky BBC documentaries spanning more than 25 years, Mr Theroux could be seen enjoying food by the beach with his wife at Wavecrest this week.

The quick trip was inspired after Mr Theroux said his wife had never been on holiday to Pembrokeshire before.

Wavecrest's business owner, Jade Griffiths said: "He was amazing, honestly the friendliest man, so willing to chat. I literally love all of his stuff, the podcasts, the documentaries; he can do no wrong. They say never meet your hero’s but honestly best day ever!"

Ms Griffiths said she had spotted him in Tenby beforehand, but was too starstruck to ask for a photo.

Since new parking charges came into place in West Angle Bay, there has been backlash, people have smeared what appeared to be concrete over the parking machine.

Last month the cafe made a public appeal for support, after they had been told by some of their customers that they would not be returning.

Since then, Ms Griffiths said at this stage the car parking charges have not affected the business, and the warm weather has boosted sales. They re-opened on March 26, offering pre bookable takeaway food.