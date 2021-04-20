A PEDESTRIAN has been hit by a bus in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

South Wales Police were at the scene of an incident involving a pedestrian and a bus on Porth Street, in Porth, this morning.

At the time of the collisio motorists were asked to avoid the area as the road was blocked off in both directions and there was congestion.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police are investigating a road traffic collision and are appealing for anyone to come forward who may have witnessed the collision involving a pedestrian and a ‘Stagecoach’ single decker bus on Porth Street, Porth.

"The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 am this morning."

The condition of the pedestrian is not known - Welsh Ambulance Service have been contacted.

If anyone was travelling in the area at the time and has information, please contact us quoting occurrence 2100136623

You can do this online at https://bit.ly/SWPReportOnline

Alternatively, message South Wales Police directly on their Facebook or Twitter accounts, call 101 or e-mail publicservicecentre@south-wales.police.uk