A GRIPPING crime drama has started filming in Newport.

Filming for Alibi’s We Hunt Together, which is produced by BBC Studios and written by Gaby Hull, started in Newport on Monday, April 19.

Newportonians who watch the second series may notice a familiar venue in some scenes: Coffee Thirst, on Commercial Street.

The café is closed until this Friday, April 23, for filming.

Sharing the news on their Facebook page, Coffee Thirst added: “We’ll be back to home deliveries and collection again from Friday.

“So sorry for any inconvenience if you were planning a treat.”

The first series of the drama, which will also be filmed at other UK locations, introduced star-crossed killers, Baba (Dipo Olo) and Freddy (Hermione Corfield) who go on the run after committing a series of brutal murders.

Mismatched detectives DS Lola Franks (Eve Myles) and DI Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay) are assigned to the case and determined to stop the deadly duo.

This second series kicks off 10 months after the dramatic finale, with Freddy – who claimed to be a hapless bystander to Baba’s murder spree – on the hunt for a new partner in crime.

But, as people around her start dying, it seems someone already has the femme fatale in their sights. When the body count racks up, Jackson and Lola realise a new dangerous game of lust, obsession and murder has begun.

New cast members for series two of We Hunt Together include Colin Morgan, Nico Mirallegro, Rik Makarem, and Angus Imrie.

Other returning cast will be Vicki Pepperdine as DSI Susan Smart, Babirye Bukilwa as DC Dominique Parks, and Sharlene Whyte as Gil Mendy.

We Hunt Together is produced by BBC Studios and executive producers are Alexander Lamb and Priscilla Parish.

The six-part series will be directed by Jonathan Teplitzky and Rebecca Rycroft and will be produced by Jane Dauncey. BBC Studios is handling distribution internationally.