Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:
* Properts Solicitors, Chepstow, is looking for people who may have a claim against the estate of Maisie Elaine Baker (deceased) formerly of 13 Elm Avenue, Undy, a retired catering assistant, who died on November 21, 2020.
* Elite Frozen Foods Ltd, of Fleet Support Centre, Roxburgh Street, Galashiels, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.
* Granville-West Chivers & Morgan, of Caerphilly, are looking for people who may have a claim against the estate of Hubert Meuir (deceased), formerly of 7 Penllwyn Sheet, Cwnfelinfach, who died on October 4, 2020.
* HPJV Solicitors, Newport, are looking for people who may have a claim against the estate of Sheila Rumsey (deceased), formerly of 21 Argyle Street, Newport, who died on August 17, 2020.
* Newport City Council is to temporarily prohibit on-street waiting and loading on a section of Chepstow Road from April 20 for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing requirements cease, whichever is the earlier. It will affect Chepstow Road, south side (opposite Maindee Car Park) for a distance of seven metres either side of an existing island.