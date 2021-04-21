THIS is the moment Conlan Dunnion was arrested at home for his role in the brutal attack on his “friend” Shafiul Islam.
The police officer’s bodycam footage shows the 23-year-old suspect being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Dunnion, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, would later be charged with murder after Mr Islam died six days following a savage robbery at his home.
He was cleared of murder by a jury but found guilty after a trial of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.
Dunnion is being sentenced today.