THIS is the moment Conlan Dunnion was arrested at home for his role in the brutal attack on his “friend” Shafiul Islam.

The police officer’s bodycam footage shows the 23-year-old suspect being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Dunnion, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, would later be charged with murder after Mr Islam died six days following a savage robbery at his home.

He was cleared of murder by a jury but found guilty after a trial of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

Dunnion is being sentenced today.