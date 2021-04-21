CCTV footage captured Euan Peters and Perry Dunwell enjoying a meal in a Newport restaurant just hours before they killed Shafiul Islam.
The video shows Peters picking up a bottle of Kopparberg cider at Indian buffet Tawa which he would soon use to murder the 22-year-old drug dealer.
Mr Islam was the victim of a brutal robbery at his Newport home.
He died in hospital of horrific injuries six days after being attacked at his flat.
Remnants of the broken bottle linked Peters to the killing and would be used by detectives to convict him at trial.
The CCTV was played to the jury.
Peters, 42, of Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, was today sentenced to life in prison with a minimum tariff of 33 years for murder.
Dunwell, 33, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, was jailed for 13 years and nine months for manslaughter.
Dunnion, 23, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, was locked up for nine years and six months for manslaughter.
