A PAEDOPHILE was jailed for nearly five years by a judge who condemned him for subjecting a girl to “cynical and repulsive grooming”.
Andrew Sibley, formerly of Newport, “terrified” his victim and told her she would not be believed if she told anyone about his sexual abuse of her.
Ruth Smith, prosecuting, said the defendant had “fondled” and “groomed” the girl.
Sibley, 52, would also ply his young victim with cigarettes, Newport Crown Court was told.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child and one charge of sexual assault.
Miss Smith read out the victim’s impact statement which said: “I have found this hard to live with over the years.
“He said some things which terrified me.
“What this man did to me, I will never forget or forgive.”
Matthew Roberts, mitigating for the retail outlet worker, said his client had suffered from health problems including depression.
Judge Daniel Williams told Sibley: “This was cynical and repulsive grooming by you. You made threats she would not be believed.
“I have read your pre-sentence report. You minimise or dismiss what you did.”
Sibley, now of Heol Maes-Yr-Haf, Pencoed, Bridgend, was jailed for four years and 11 months.
He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
The defendant was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for an indefinite period and ordered to pay a surcharge following his release from prison.
After Sibley was taken down to the cells to start his sentence, the judge said: “The court extends its best wishes to the victim."
