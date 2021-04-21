A POPULAR Cardiff cheese store is opening a new branch in Abergavenny.
Madame Fromage, based in Castle Arcade in Cardiff city centre, will open a brand new store on Nevill Street in early May according to a social media post.
With a daily portfolio of more than 150 different cheeses sourced from award winning seasonal farmhouse producers and a comprehensive delicatessen and patisserie range, Madame Fromage has become one of the best specialist cheese shops in the country.
“Sit and enjoy cheese platters and real homemade food prepared in front of you,” reads their website.
“The best of traditional Welsh and Breton cuisine.”
The store broke the news on social media yesterday, saying: “Say hello to our new Maison.
“We are opening in Abergavenny, on Nevill Street and aim to do so by early May.
“We will have more details coming soon (as to what we will be offering) so if you live locally then keep your eyes peeled.
“We are very excited and looking forward to the first day of opening and welcoming you to our new store.
“Please note, we are still closed in Cardiff.
“Hoping to have some positive news soon.”
