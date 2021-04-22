A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DECLAN PAUL JONES, 19, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for six months for riding a scooter without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £264 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAM SAUNDERS, 24, of Bryncelyn Estate, Blaina, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to stop after an accident whereby personal injury was caused to another person.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £205 in costs and a surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

RICHARD MICHAEL FIELDING, 37, of Newport Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £939.70 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud after selling items which were never delivered.

GAVIN TILLEY, 38, of Brookland Road, Risca, was ordered to pay £262.76 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted stealing spirits worth £63.76 from Aldi in Pontymister.

ALBERT BURUIANA, 20, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM PETER CONWAY, 28 of Buzzard Way, Penallta, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRIS MARTIN, 31, of Windsor Street, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBIN WILLIS, 33, of Garw Wood Drive, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £134 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DAYNE PARSONS, 31, of Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd, Pontypridd, was ordered to pay £1,166 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident on Tudor Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

HARRY JAMES LINSTEAD, 28, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £334 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEEWAY MOTOR COMPANY LTD, Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport, were ordered to pay £842 in a fine, costs and a surcharge following a guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.