A CAERPHILLY woman has been delighting family and friends throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with her poetry.

Gaye Kendrick from Croespenmaen, near Blackwood, has always had a love of poetry and used to write.

Gaye Kendrick

“I hadn’t written any in years,” said Ms Kendrick. “But when Covid-19 hit us last year, I started writing stuff again and did so right throughout the year.

“I wrote about the pandemic itself and various other poems about the rules in place, VE Day, the NHS, mental health, Sir Captain Tom and most recently being kind.”

She had a lot of positive responses from family and friends and has allowed the Argus to share some of her work here.

MORE NEWS:

COVID 19 – Looking back by Gaye Kendrick

I remember the day very well.

When COVID 19 was sent from hell.

China it started or so they say.

From bats to humans in some sort of way.

It spread so quick we struggled to find.

A vaccine or cure of any kind.

Doctors and Nurses were on the front line.

Trying to save lives with such little time.

Patients were dying in front of their eyes.

And families could not even say their goodbyes.

The virus was deadly and spread really quick.

Making those who had symptoms so very sick.

Behind closed doors we were all asked to stay.

And were only allowed out once every day.

To shop for essentials or to get some fresh air.

And helping others to show we care.

Parents became Teachers which they found pretty hard.

With no breaks for lunch or time in the yard.

No friends to play football or hopscotch alike.

Or chasing each other around on their bike.

The Government would update us once every day.

And everyone would listen to what they had to say.

Sometimes it was good but most often it was bad.

About people we’d lost leaving us all feeling sad.

But there was some hope, so Scientists said.

Where they found a vaccine or so I read….

Was it true or was it all fake?

I’d hoped it was true for our Countries sake!

A nicer place is what we’ll create.

And rid the world of any hate.

We’ll learn from this and kinder we’ll be.

Building a beautiful world for you and for me.

Gaye Kendrick's poem titled 'My Friend'

VE Day by Gaye Kendrick

It’s been 75 years since that triumphant day.

Where the skies became blue after being so grey.

The fighting had stopped and parties begun.

On the streets and in parks in the glorious sun.

Everyone dressed in red, white and blue

Like the King and Queen and their Daughters too.

They danced outside the Palace gates.

Along with families and all their mates.

Churchill announced it was the end of the war!

But the grief for our soldiers was still very raw.

Their enemies they fought and finally won.

To the world outside it was a job well done.

But with war comes problems and food became rare.

With rations in place all cupboards were bare.

Just simple clothes became so hard to buy.

Cause the cost of the war was so very high.

Then it was time to rebuild what we’d lost.

With so much damage it would come at a cost.

But united we stood with fists in the air!

To show our Soldiers how much we care.

Now years have gone by since that joyful day.

But we’ll always remember it in a special way.

Streets are still decorated boldly and bright.

And parties we have from morning to night.

But let’s not forget those brave, brave souls.

Who’s lives were lost leaving great big holes.

They brought us peace and for that we must say.

How thankful we are to honour this day.

Gaye Kendrick's poem in tribute to Captain Tom

Gaye Kendrick's poem titled 'Be Kind'

Ms Kendrick has also created a Facebook page called Dream Destinations where she posts pictures to help people feel more positive.