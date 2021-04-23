The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Larry Wilkie, 56, from Monmouthshire, who is a brewing operator at Magor Brewery.

When and why did you take up photography?

I have always had an interest in photography since childhood but other hobbies and interests always took over. I got more seriously into photography, initially using the camera on my iPhone which took very good pictures. I took an online photography course which was specifically aimed at iPhone photography, but also was very useful for developing the fundamentals of good photography, whatever equipment is used. I then decided to take the plunge and invest in a DSLR last May with the aim of improving my overall photography.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love taking photographs because I like to record walks that we go on. I also like the challenge of different types of photography - landscape, birds, sunrise/sunset, and I love to share pictures on social media and other means. It's great to get feedback on pictures, whether it be really positive, or constructive criticism with suggestions for improvement. I find photography very relaxing and therapeutic.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Mostly outdoors, with local landmarks and places of interest, but I also love to visit new places and photograph beautiful landscapes. Locally I like to visit Black Rock, Caldicot Castle, the sea wall and Newport Wetlands.

What equipment do you use?

Nikon D5300 DSLR. I have three lenses. Nikon 18-105mm. Nikon 70-300mm and a SIGMA 150-600mm.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

A sunset at Black Rock. I was really pleased with the clarity of the image, given that it was taken in low light, and the detail in the picture, along with the amazing colour of the sky.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I loved seeing everyone's pictures in the paper and thought it would be a lovely challenge to see if I could get one in the paper myself. It's lovely to see other peoples pictures on the Facebook page, and I am thrilled to say that some of mine have featured in the paper.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Definitely give it a try. You might want to start like I did with taking phone photography seriously and developing your skills around picture composition and techniques based on conditions, weather, lighting etc. Review other peoples work and use it as inspiration to develop your style. Don't be afraid to share your pictures on websites, social media and ask for feedback to help you improve.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I have always had a desire to visit a place that has beautiful beaches and fabulous sunsets, coupled with varied wildlife and exotic animals. I think somewhere like Barbados would be fabulous. Lots of variety of photography available, and a different culture and way of life to capture.

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

I have produced charity calendars for the last two years using photos I have taken of areas local to me (Undy and Magor, and Caldicot/Black Rock). I have raised just over £2,000 with these, with funds going to the NHS, Lost Souls Sanctuary for dogs in Caldicot, and Ready Steady Go, a club for children with autism.