CCTV footage captured Shafiul Islam’s final movements before he was brutally murdered by Euan Peters.
It shows him with his “friend” Conlan Dunnion at a Lifestyle Express store in Newport just hours prior to a robbery which led to his death a week later.
Peters was convicted of 22-year-old Mr Islam’s murder while Dunnion and co-defendant Perry Dunwell were both found guilty of manslaughter.
Dunnion was with the victim in his Newport flat and let Peters into the apartment block through a communal door.
The city’s crown court heard Dunwell had orchestrated a robbery which ended with Mr Islam dying on November 20, 2019 after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.
The video was shown to the court by the prosecution during the trio’s trial.