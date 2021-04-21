EIGHTEEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent - seven of them in Newport - among 64 across Wales.

And there have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent today, though there have been two in the rest of Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,042, including 41,435 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales is now 5,542, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 16, the latest available - is 10.94 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 15.2 per 100,000.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales has risen to 1,712,372 and 622,512 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Blaenau Gwent (1.4 per 100,000) has again registered the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 16 - with just one new case confirmed in that week.

Monmouthshire (4.2 per 100,000) has the third lowest rate in Wales; Caerphilly (7.2) has the fifth lowest rate.

Torfaen (16 per 100,000) has the seventh highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales - to April 16.

Newport (25.9 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 16, behind only Swansea (27.1)

It should be stressed that with case numbers and rates now very low in most parts of Wales, rolling weekly case rate performance can fluctuate considerably, day-on-day.

The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:

Cardiff - 10

Newport - seven

Bridgend - seven

Swansea - six

Neath Port Talbot - five

Caerphilly - four

Wrexham - three

Gwynedd - three

Monmouthshire - three

Flintshire - two

Torfaen - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Powys - two

Blaenau Gwent - two

Anglesey - two

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Ceredigion - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - zero

Merthyr Tydfil - zero

Pembrokeshire - zero

Conwy - zero

Denbighshire - zero

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.