OUR camera club members have been out snapping pictures of ducklings all over the region.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Duck family near the canal in Griffithstown. Picture: Thomas Coombes

Ducklings on the water. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles

A duckling. Picture: Kate Thomas

Ducklings chilling at Blaen Y Pant. Picture: Stephen Pocock

Just a mum and her babies chilling in the sun. Picture: Rhiann Young