FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years.

If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.

South Wales Argus: Mike and Sue Ash got married on April 5, 1975, at St Woolos Cathedral, Newport. The Dean of Monmouth officiated

South Wales Argus: David Curtis sent in this picture of the day he married Susan (nee Carter). It was December 11, 1976, at St Philips and St Lukes Church in Bath, Somerset. They moved to Undy in 1987

South Wales Argus: This is Sue and Andy Wilkins on their wedding day - July 31, 1976. They were married at St Mary's Church, Malpas, Newport

South Wales Argus: Tyrone and Janice Williams (nee Cowhen) picture on July 29, 1975, after their marriage at St John's Church, Newport

South Wales Argus: Marina Hopkins married Brian Edward Paginton at St Woolos Cathedral on September 5, 1964

South Wales Argus: Tracy Basham sent in this picture of her wedding day at All Saints Church, Brynglas, which has since been pulled down and replaced. It was September 1989 and was the day she married the now late Martyn Basham

South Wales Argus: Loretta (nee Gretton) and Peter Watkins on their wedding day in March 1976 at St Mary's Church, Malpas Road, Newport

