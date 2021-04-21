AN INDEPENDENT city councillor has backed Labour’s Jayne Bryant in her quest to be re-elected as the Senedd member for Newport West.

Rogerstone councillor Chris Evans announced his backing for Ms Bryant, who has represented Newport West since 2016, on Twitter and Facebook this weekend.

Cllr Evans, who has represented Rogerstone as an independent since 2017, said that during that time he has worked with colleagues from all parties.

“Even though we aren’t in the same party, whenever I’ve come to Jayne, she has always done her best for Rogerstone residents, with integrity, compassion and drive,” Cllr Evans said.

MORE NEWS:

“Jayne gets the challenges we’ll face in the future.

“We need opportunities for our children and grandchildren, affordable homes for them, an integrated transport system for all, and a recovery after Covid rooted in a greener foundation.

“We don’t need old solutions or the politics of division. Jayne has the vision, compassion and integrity to move the community I love forward.”

Posting on social media, Ms Bryant said she was “really grateful” to have the support of Cllr Evans.

“Despite not being in the same party, I have been lucky to be able to work with Chris on local issues on several occasions,” she said.

“Getting the best for Newport West will always be my priority, and party politics has never got in the way of that.”

Ms Bryant was joined for campaigning on Sunday by shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow secretary of state for Wales, Nia Griffith, and Newport East and Newport West MPs, Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones.

The full list of candidates standing for Newport West is below: