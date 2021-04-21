A NEW school uniform range from supermarket giant Asda has gone viral.

Parents across the UK have praised the retailer on its latest collection, which introduces hidden details for those with autism or similar conditions.

The designs include scrapping itchy labels and awkward fasteners and adding easy-to-put-on elasticated waistbands.

Asda said it was the first UK supermarket to sell clothing designed for kids with sensory-sensitive needs.

‘A real difference’

“George's new Easy On Easy Wear range replaces fiddly buttons with easy close fastenings, uses softer thread on seams, and has care instructions printed on the fabric rather than using labels. Elasticated waistbands make trousers easy to put on, and ensure they are extra-comfortable too,” the retail giant posted on Facebook.

The post, which has a video showing the items of clothing on offer, has racked up more than 2,300 likes, over 555 comments and almost 1,000 shares.

MORE NEWS:

The uniform launch has drawn widespread praise from campaigners who work with children.

Tom Purser, head of campaigns at the National Autistic Society said: "Parents often tell us how sensory sensitivities can mean that autistic children struggle with clothing, like an itchy label, a scratchy seam or an uncomfortable fabric.

"Finding clothing their children can wear can make shopping for clothes time consuming and stressful. Many parents have to scour specialist shops for everyday items that other families are able to buy easily. So, it makes a real difference when a major retailer takes this on."

'Brilliant'





Shoppers were quick to comment on the post to tell Asda what they thought of the retailer considering the needs of children with autism.

One wrote: "Love this! My daughter isn’t ASD however she has a lot of sensory issues with clothing, I’m looking forward to having a look at these!

“She really hates tight waistbands, and has real issues with seams in socks. Hoping these clothes come in handy!”

Another said: “Brilliant Asda, well done, about time someone did something for autistic children.”

However some people took the opportunity to suggest that the retailer considers designing clothing for older children with learning disabilities.

“Autism doesn't stop at age 13 to 14, children still go to school past this age and still need help. I thought this was going to be a solution for my lad but the shirts aren't big enough,” one wrote.

While another agreed: “A definite need for an adult range as well.”