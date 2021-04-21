RESIDENTS in some areas of Newport have been warned to expect disruption to their recycling collections.
The disruption has been caused by issues with staff shortages at Wastesavers, who have urged residents to leave their recycling out until it is collected.
The areas likely to be affected are:
- Glan Llyn
- St Julians Road and surrounding streets
- Duckpool Road
- Loftus Village
In a statement, Wastesavers said: "If your whole street has been missed please leave your recycling out and we will collect it as soon as possible – usually the next day.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank residents for their cooperation.
"May we ask residents to also inform neighbours who may not hear about these changes as many residents do not have access to social media or may be self isolating."